Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Price Target Raised to $13.25 at Smith Barney Citigroup

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its target price lifted by Smith Barney Citigroup from $12.25 to $13.25 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.14.

The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10,483.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,508,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484,541 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,995,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,714,000 after buying an additional 835,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,792,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,502,000 after purchasing an additional 701,414 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,887,000. Finally, Madison International Realty Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $3,759,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

