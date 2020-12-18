Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.14.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.88. Independence Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 12.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $59,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

