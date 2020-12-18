Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

IBCP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Boenning Scattergood reissued a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Independent Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $409.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.05. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.86.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.41. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 31,351 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 248,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 21,687 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 39.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 196,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 56,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 33,713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

