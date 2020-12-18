Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on IR. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ingersoll Rand from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.05.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.81 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.65. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $59,439.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,250.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $324,990.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,290.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,327,204. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

