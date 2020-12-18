Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has $53.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.05.

IR opened at $45.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.81 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average of $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. Ingersoll Rand has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $59,439.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,338 shares in the company, valued at $9,066,250.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total transaction of $324,990.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,683 shares in the company, valued at $367,290.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,112 shares of company stock worth $6,327,204. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IR. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

