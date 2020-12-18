Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Price Target Cut to $11.50

Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IPHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innate Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Innate Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.75 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Innate Pharma from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Innate Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.06.

Shares of NASDAQ IPHA opened at $4.17 on Monday. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $329.35 million and a PE ratio of -12.26.

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Anti-Siglec-9, checkpoint inhibitor program, which is in preclinical stage for immuno-oncology; Lumoxiti (moxetumomab pasudotox-tdfk), a tumor antigen targeting solution for the treatment of hairy cell leukemia; and Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

