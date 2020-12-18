Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Upgraded to “Sell” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on INVA. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Innoviva from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Innoviva from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Innoviva from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of INVA stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.09. 3,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,712. The company has a quick ratio of 146.75, a current ratio of 146.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.57. Innoviva has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.06.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.16). Innoviva had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 53.99%. The firm had revenue of $88.69 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innoviva will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,823,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,392,000 after buying an additional 20,571 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Innoviva by 0.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,673,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,383,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Innoviva by 17.5% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,719,000 after purchasing an additional 306,094 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Innoviva by 21.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,779,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,880,000 after purchasing an additional 318,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Innoviva by 1.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 555,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

