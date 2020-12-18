Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) CFO Jonathan R. Boldt Sells 2,500 Shares

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,426,447.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

INOV opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $27.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day moving average of $22.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.37, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.87%. As a group, analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INOV. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 0.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Inovalon by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 29.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.