Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) Given New $182.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $182.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IPHI. ValuEngine lowered Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IPHI opened at $158.17 on Thursday. Inphi has a fifty-two week low of $55.72 and a fifty-two week high of $159.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -122.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $180.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.59 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. Analysts expect that Inphi will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

