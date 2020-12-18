Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) Price Target Raised to $169.00

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on IPHI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Inphi from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Inphi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.64.

Inphi stock opened at $158.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.35. Inphi has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $159.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.11, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $180.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. Inphi’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inphi will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inphi news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 480,621 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.54, for a total transaction of $69,468,959.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 493,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,312,133.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Roach sold 733 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $75,982.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,080.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Inphi during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Inphi in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Inphi by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Inphi by 29,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Inphi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

