Insider Buying: Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) CEO Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) CEO David N. Makuen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $43,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,033.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CTRN stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $459.54 million, a P/E ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.53. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $45.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.86.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.10 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its position in shares of Citi Trends by 62.3% during the third quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 661,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after acquiring an additional 254,150 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 215,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 66,320 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth $3,691,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the 3rd quarter worth $3,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTRN. TheStreet raised shares of Citi Trends from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Citi Trends from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.