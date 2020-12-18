Insider Buying: Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell purchased 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 5,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $21,750.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Joseph Stilwell bought 9,701 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $41,714.30.

On Friday, September 18th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 190,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $589,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Joseph Stilwell purchased 35,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $106,050.00.

NYSE KFS opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services stock. Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) (TSE:KFS) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,131,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 696,365 shares during the period. Kingsway Financial Services accounts for approximately 18.9% of Stilwell Value LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 27.00% of Kingsway Financial Services worth $18,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and leased real estate business. It operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles.

