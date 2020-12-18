Insider Buying: TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Acquires C$56,549.50 in Stock

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$56.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,549.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at C$148,498.99.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$55.51 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of C$47.05 and a 1-year high of C$76.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$55.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$58.91.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1952884 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$65.00 price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. CSFB set a C$65.00 target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.89.

About TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

