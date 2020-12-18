Insider Buying: XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Insider Acquires 200,000 Shares of Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) insider Matthew D. Perry purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

XOMA opened at $41.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.75 million, a P/E ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.26. XOMA Co. has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that XOMA Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in XOMA during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of XOMA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOMA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. XOMA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.