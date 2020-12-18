Insider Selling: AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Director Sells $631,681.41 in Stock

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Director Assured Investment Management sold 16,967 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $631,681.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Assured Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 17th, Assured Investment Management sold 1,882,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $52,601,900.00.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.91 and a beta of -0.06. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $39.10.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $284.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.76 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. On average, analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in AdaptHealth by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AdaptHealth from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, including CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

