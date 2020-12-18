Insider Selling: ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 318,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $12.13 on Friday. ANGI Homeservices Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,215.00 and a beta of 1.91.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $389.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANGI shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,375,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after purchasing an additional 792,315 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000. 19.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

