Insider Selling: Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Director Sells 984 Shares of Stock

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $38,927.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,742.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ARTNA stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average is $36.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.52 million, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Artesian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $40.26.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $24.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $0.257 dividend. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Artesian Resources by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 219,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 19,391 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Artesian Resources in the third quarter worth about $1,499,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

