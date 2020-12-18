Insider Selling: Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Director Sells 11,453 Shares of Stock

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Director William Ingram sold 11,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.25, for a total transaction of $1,915,514.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,058. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

William Ingram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $4,170,000.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, William Ingram sold 9,876 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.53, for a total transaction of $1,703,906.28.

On Monday, November 2nd, William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $3,644,000.00.

On Monday, October 5th, William Ingram sold 25,000 shares of Avalara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $3,291,500.00.

NYSE AVLR opened at $177.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.93. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $180.50.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $127.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Avalara’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVLR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Avalara from $167.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Avalara from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Avalara during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Avalara in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

