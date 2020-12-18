Insider Selling: CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Sells 8,400 Shares of Stock

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total value of C$504,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,509,600.

Gunther Johann Birkner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CCL Industries alerts:

On Friday, December 11th, Gunther Johann Birkner sold 18,100 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total value of C$1,086,000.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Gunther Johann Birkner sold 300 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total value of C$18,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Gunther Johann Birkner sold 35,000 shares of CCL Industries stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.00, for a total value of C$2,100,000.00.

TSE CCL.B opened at C$60.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$57.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.40. CCL Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of C$34.57 and a 52 week high of C$61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.89.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCL.B. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Cormark raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$53.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$55.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$56.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on CCL Industries from C$58.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$65.67.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.