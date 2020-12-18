Insider Selling: CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Collin B. Kebo sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $793,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,971 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,124.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CDW opened at $135.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.95.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 88.43% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seeyond increased its holdings in CDW by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in CDW by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,884 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 5.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CDW from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CDW from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CDW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.60.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.