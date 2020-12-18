Insider Selling: Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Chairman Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Chairman Peter R. Chase sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,566,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CCF opened at $115.52 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 12-month low of $52.00 and a 12-month high of $122.74.

Get Chase alerts:

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.91 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Chase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCF. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Chase by 7.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,398,000 after buying an additional 50,475 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Chase by 323.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Chase by 21.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 62,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chase by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 839,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,086,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Chase by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the period.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.