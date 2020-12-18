Insider Selling: eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Insider Sells 10,657 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) insider John K. Tobison sold 10,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $714,232.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,094,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 237.85 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94.

Get eXp World alerts:

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. eXp World had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 1.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPI shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on eXp World from $28.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.