Insider Selling: FVCBankcorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Director Sells 4,814 Shares of Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FVCB) Director Daniel M. Testa sold 4,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $63,881.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,565.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FVCB stock opened at $13.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $17.64.

FVCBankcorp (OTCMKTS:FVCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 63.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 124.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 301.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut FVCBankcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

