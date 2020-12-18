Insider Selling: General Motors (NYSE:GM) EVP Sells 22,776 Shares of Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Gerald Johnson sold 22,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $965,702.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,847.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $46.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day moving average is $31.91. The company has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on General Motors from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,268,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,144,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in General Motors by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,790,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,710,027,000 after purchasing an additional 327,178 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $539,368,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 71.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $407,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in General Motors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,041,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $415,485,000 after purchasing an additional 432,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

