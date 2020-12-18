Insider Selling: Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO Sells 9,307 Shares of Stock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) COO David E. Simonelli sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $106,472.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 386,883 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,941.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David E. Simonelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 10th, David E. Simonelli sold 8,918 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $104,162.24.

NASDAQ GLDD opened at $11.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The company has a market capitalization of $773.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter worth about $8,758,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.6% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,589,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,630,000 after purchasing an additional 869,830 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,104,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 514,677 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 43.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,554,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 470,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the third quarter worth about $3,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLDD shares. BidaskClub cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.35 price target on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

