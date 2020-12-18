Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CFO Sells $49,018.65 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $49,018.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

James Patrick Jr. Nelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 15,962 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $639,118.48.

On Monday, December 14th, James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 2,811 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $112,468.11.

On Tuesday, December 1st, James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 33,582 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $1,174,362.54.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day moving average is $33.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 0.54. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $42.22.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst during the third quarter valued at $59,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 274.4% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 415.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

