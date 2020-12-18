Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells 31,300 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 31,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $1,711,797.00.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 16,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $908,073.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Thomas Peterffy sold 5,900 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $316,240.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,511 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $846,280.16.

On Monday, November 30th, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,800 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $833,608.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 8,100 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $435,861.00.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $757,728.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $765,360.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 15,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $797,700.00.

On Friday, November 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 28,800 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $1,497,312.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 14,400 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $740,880.00.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $60.18 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.70 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.26.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.46 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBKR. Compass Point raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 15.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

