Insider Selling: Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) (TSE:KXS) Director Sells 18,374 Shares of Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) (TSE:KXS) Director John Ernest Sicard sold 18,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$176.45, for a total value of C$3,242,092.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,367 shares in the company, valued at C$39,589,557.15.

Shares of TSE:KXS opened at C$174.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52-week low of C$86.53 and a 52-week high of C$224.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$186.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$192.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 208.97.

Get Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on KXS shares. Pi Financial set a C$250.00 target price on Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) from C$230.00 to C$288.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) from C$252.00 to C$241.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

About Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis Inc. (KXS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.