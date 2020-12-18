Insider Selling: Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Major Shareholder Sells 29,882 Shares of Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Daniel S. Haas sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $612,282.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,078.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

LEVI opened at $21.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -89.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LEVI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,485,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, Hall Kathryn A. increased its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 2,089,600 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

