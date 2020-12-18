Insider Selling: Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) CFO Sells 8,437 Shares of Stock

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) CFO Morgan R. Brown sold 8,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $11,389.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $90.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.27. Lipocine Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $2.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LPCN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lipocine in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Lipocine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Lipocine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lipocine during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Lipocine by 32.2% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 19,449 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lipocine by 122.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 887,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

