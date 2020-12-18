Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.67, for a total value of $6,713,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,894,177. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $372.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $267.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.37. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $93.81 and a one year high of $378.10. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.65 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 46.73% and a negative return on equity of 343.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 185.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 264.5% in the third quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MongoDB from $290.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.67.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.