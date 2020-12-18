Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 13,577 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $2,845,603.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,349,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,055,385,204.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MORN opened at $219.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.13. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.59 and a 1-year high of $219.44. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 19.6% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

