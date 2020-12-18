Insider Selling: Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells 78,700 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 78,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.51, for a total transaction of $433,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,236,671 shares in the company, valued at $89,464,057.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of OCSL opened at $5.50 on Friday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $775.29 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.52 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,688,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 65,204 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 29,749 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,822,583 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,675 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 92,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OCSL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

