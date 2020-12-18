Insider Selling: Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Sells 3,752 Shares of Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $971,430.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,211.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $271.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $273.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 12.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Okta by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,834,000 after buying an additional 24,279 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 4,165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 198,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,430,000 after buying an additional 193,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKTA. Citigroup lifted their price target on Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Okta from $231.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.84.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Story: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.