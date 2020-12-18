Insider Selling: Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Chairman Sells 26,063 Shares of Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Chairman Michael Bigham sold 26,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $174,882.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 572,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Michael Bigham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Michael Bigham sold 18,337 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $127,442.15.

On Friday, November 13th, Michael Bigham sold 26,250 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $155,662.50.

Shares of PRTK opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $325.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.89 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 156,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,940 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

