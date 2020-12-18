Insider Selling: Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) General Counsel Sells 6,842 Shares of Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 6,842 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $45,909.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 210,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,831.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PRTK stock opened at $7.14 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a market cap of $325.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.89 million. Analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC increased its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRTK shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.