Insider Selling: Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Insider Sells $86,257.05 in Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) insider Adam Woodrow sold 12,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $86,257.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 284,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,906,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Adam Woodrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Adam Woodrow sold 9,045 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $62,862.75.

NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $7.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24. The stock has a market cap of $325.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.34. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $7.27.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

PRTK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 72,300 shares in the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

