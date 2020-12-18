Insider Selling: PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Insider Sells 4,094 Shares of Stock

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $600,507.92.

PKI stock opened at $143.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $149.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.04 and its 200 day moving average is $118.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $964.03 million for the quarter. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 2,830.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 173,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after buying an additional 167,100 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,450,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 40,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.65.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

