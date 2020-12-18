Insider Selling: Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) CEO Sells 21,240 Shares of Stock

Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 21,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $883,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,529,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charles Fabrikant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Charles Fabrikant sold 64,902 shares of Seacor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total value of $2,716,148.70.

On Thursday, December 10th, Charles Fabrikant sold 81,334 shares of Seacor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $3,415,214.66.

NYSE:CKH opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Seacor Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $47.70. The company has a market cap of $846.58 million, a PE ratio of 79.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.20.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). Seacor had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $175.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. Research analysts forecast that Seacor Holdings Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CKH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Seacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Seacor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,274,000 after purchasing an additional 67,209 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Seacor by 4.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,336,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,853,000 after acquiring an additional 53,222 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Seacor by 44.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 138,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 42,691 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seacor by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,799,000 after buying an additional 27,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seacor by 27.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 20,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

