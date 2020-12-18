Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Sells 9,150 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $850,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TNDM opened at $89.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.21 and a beta of 0.42. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5,665.2% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 255,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,008,000 after purchasing an additional 251,140 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 407.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,150,000 after purchasing an additional 234,490 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $69,508,000 after purchasing an additional 201,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 12.3% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,422,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $140,670,000 after purchasing an additional 155,311 shares in the last quarter.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

