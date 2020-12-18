Insider Selling: The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brent Woodford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

On Monday, November 9th, Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of The Walt Disney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $173.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.61. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $179.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 29.6% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.20.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.