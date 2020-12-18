Insider Selling: XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $621,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,592.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of XOMA opened at $41.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $456.75 million, a PE ratio of -37.33 and a beta of 1.26. XOMA Co. has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.11. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 102.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that XOMA Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. 57.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. XOMA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.