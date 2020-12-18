Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Sells 48,256 Shares of Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 48,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $726,735.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,932,832 shares in the company, valued at $44,168,449.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Howard Lerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Howard Lerman sold 24,534 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $381,258.36.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $15.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 1.68. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $20.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The business had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 132,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 96,783 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Yext by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Yext by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Yext by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YEXT. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Yext from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.61.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.