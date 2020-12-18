Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) in a research note published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

INSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insmed from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56. Insmed has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 7.43.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The business had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Insmed will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $6,806,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,651.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,516.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,800. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $904,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Insmed by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in Insmed by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 763,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 303,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Insmed by 809.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 53,396 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

