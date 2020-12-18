Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Price Down 10%

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) traded down 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.36 and last traded at $36.47. 1,683,831 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 1,075,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.54.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Insmed in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.56.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The business had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $6,806,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,651.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,516.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $8,625,800. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Insmed by 181.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Insmed during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 325.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Insmed during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Insmed by 29.6% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

