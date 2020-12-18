Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives $81.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSP shares. Truist increased their price objective on Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $86.85 on Tuesday. Insperity has a 1 year low of $22.59 and a 1 year high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average of $71.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.10 million. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Insperity will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insperity news, SVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $434,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,702.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 42,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $3,366,420.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,560,479.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,795 shares of company stock worth $4,933,260. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth about $883,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Insperity by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Insperity by 1,183.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 10,568 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

