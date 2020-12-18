Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

INSP has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised Inspire Medical Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $162.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.17.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

NYSE:INSP traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $190.33. 845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,881. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.66 and a 200 day moving average of $125.14. Inspire Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $204.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.78 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $571,590.00. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total value of $3,274,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,631.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,597,380. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 108.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.