InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $63.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.91. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 101.33 and a beta of 1.33. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $25.39 and a one year high of $69.12.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 30.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 199,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,391,000 after buying an additional 46,929 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 37.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 222,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 60,891 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 74.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 633,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $420,000. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

