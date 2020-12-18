International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) CEO Robert Lisy Sells 50,000 Shares

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) CEO Robert Lisy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $827,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Lisy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 4th, Robert Lisy sold 125,000 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Robert Lisy sold 125,000 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $642.29 million, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. International Money Express had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 52.83%. The firm had revenue of $95.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.55 million. On average, equities analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in International Money Express by 82.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,227 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new position in International Money Express during the second quarter valued at $6,128,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 46.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the second quarter worth about $193,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

