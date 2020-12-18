Internet of People (IOP) Price Up 18.2% This Week

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. In the last seven days, Internet of People has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. Internet of People has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $90.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet of People coin can now be purchased for about $0.0801 or 0.00000355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000146 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 69.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003698 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 139.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Internet of People Profile

Internet of People (IOP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 13,770,244 coins and its circulating supply is 13,461,469 coins. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet of People is iop.global. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet of People Coin Trading

Internet of People can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet of People should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

